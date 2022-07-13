LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — One is dead after losing control of his motorcycle Monday and being ejected, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Around 8:15 p.m., CHP officers responded to reports of an accident on Lake Isabella Boulevard north of Alta Sierra Avenue with medical personnel responding.

An initial CHP investigation determined that a 58-year-old man from Lake Isabella was riding a 1995 Honda motorcycle south on Lake Isabella Boulevard at approximately 40 mph.

The rider lost control of the motorcycle and overturned. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle stopped at the west road edge of Lake Isabella Boulevard and the rider came to rest within the southbound lane of Lake Isabella Boulevard, according to CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the rider lost control of the motorcycle, according to CHP. The victim has not been identified yet.