BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has released new details about the crash on Highway 178 in which one man died on March 19.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle was driving through a right curve in the roadway at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed over the painted center parallel yellow lines, into the eastbound lane of State Route 178, according to CHP.

The unrestrained driver then crashed into the rock embankment.

Kern County Fire responded to the crash and found that the driver sustained deadly injuries. The right front passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.