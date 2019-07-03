Hearing to set trial date for former principal charged in husband’s death postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former elementary school principal Leslie Chance, charged with murder in her husband’s death, will have to wait until next week to learn her new trial date.

Chance, 52, was in court Wednesday to receive a new trial date and be assigned new counsel, but, following a brief off-the-record discussion with Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich, attorneys postponed the hearing to July 9.

Attorneys last week were in the process of selecting a jury when Chance’s public defender, Paul Cadman, informed the court a conflict had arisen. A mistrial was declared, and Chance was scheduled to be represented by an attorney selected from the county’s Indigent Defense Program.

Henry Marquez, director of the program, said an attorney will be selected by next week’s hearing.

Chance faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance, 45. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

Todd Chance had two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the palm of his right hand, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Leslie Chance drove him to that area, shot him, then abandoned his car in a neighborhood before making her way back home by taxi and walking.

Principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time, Leslie Chance was initially arrested four days after the killing. She was released days later after the District Attorney’s office sent the case back to sheriff’s detectives for further investigation.

She was working as an administrator in the Greenfield Union School District when detectives rearrested her Dec. 1, 2016.