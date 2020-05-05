New data shows where COVID-19 is spreading in local communities across the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For weeks, 17 News has been asking the Kern County Public Health Department for more specific data on the people who have been infected by the coronavirus.

Information beyond ages and regions of infection were not provided to the public.

The new data shows the novel virus is spreading in the valley, especially in Bakersfield zip codes 93313, 93307, Lamont and Arvin. The Kern River Valley has very few cases compared to Tehachapi, Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club.

Meantime, the hospitalization rate maintains steady. Around 30 people are in the hospital at any given time, according to data provided by local health officials.

Kern County’s peak was on April 9 with 63 cases confirmed that day. Our curve is maintaining with between 20 to 40 new cases confirmed each day.