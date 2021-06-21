New data shows rise in Bakersfield carjackings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New data shows Bakersfield is on an increasing carjack track this year.

Carjacking is different from car theft. Carjacking happens when criminals take your car by use of violence and fear. New data compares last year’s data.

In January 2020, Bakersfield had five carjackings, but this year it’s about tripled, to 14. These numbers either meet or exceed last year’s record throughout the first 6 months of this year. In June Bakersfield has had 4 carjackings, but this number is only for the first half of the month, which is already at the same amount for the entire month last year.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Robert Pair said. “Frequently what you see is subjects that are fleeing the scene of another crime.”

Sergeant Pair said from 2020 to 2021, there has been a 25% increase in violent crime, which includes carjackings, throughout Bakersfield. He says the same increase is happening throughout the rest of the state.

“Always be aware of your surroundings when you operate your vehicle,” Sgt. Pair said. “Keep your doors locked, keep your windows rolled up and watch your surroundings.”