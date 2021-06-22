New data shows Kern County Animal Services achieved more than 85% save rate in 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services achieved an 85.7% save rate in 2020, up 10.8 percentage points from 2019, according to new data from Best Friends Animal Society.

The animal welfare organization released its sixth annual dataset on Tuesday. Of the 7,449 animals that came into its care, Kern County Animal Services saved 6,384 dogs and cats last year.

Kern County had its first “no kill” month on record at its animal shelters in October, according to Kern County Animal Services.

California reduced animal shelter deaths by more than 60,000 in 2020 but still ranks as the second-highest state for shelter deaths. Nationally, about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. Data shows the top six states where pets need to be saved are Texas, California, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana, which make up 50% of the dogs and cats still being killed in the nation.

The organization said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted 2020’s data because many shelters had to partially close or reduce services, so community members adopted or fostered more.