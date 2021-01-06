New COVID testing sites open in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Kern County judge on Wednesday refused to issue an injunction to at least temporarily allow outdoor dining after finding the plaintiffs failed to show the governor exceeded his legal powers with recent executive orders, or that the court even had the authority to issue the injunction.

While acknowledging "we're in some unique areas here," Superior Court Judge Kenneth G. Pritchard said during the hearing he didn't believe he had the authority to overturn the outdoor dining ban. Pritchard also didn't find Gov. Gavin Newsom acted irrationally in issuing executive orders that closed dining rooms and other establishments in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.