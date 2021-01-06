New COVID testing sites open in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Wednesday announced new locations for COVID-19 testing.
The locations are as follows:
Kern County Fairgrounds – 1142 S. P St., Bakersfield.
Sagebrush Medical Plaza – 1111 Columbus St., Bakersfield.
Clinica Sierra Vista – 2400 Wible Road, Suite 14, Bakersfield.
Clinica Sierra Vista – 815 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bakersfield.
Clinica Sierra Vista – 8787 Hall Road, Lamont.
Clinica Sierra Vista – 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
There are eleven free county or state testing sites spread throughout the county, officials said. These services are available in both walk-in and drive-thru formats. To find locations and make an appointment, go to https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/ or call 211.