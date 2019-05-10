New court date set to discuss motions filed in Leticia Perez case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge Friday set a hearing for next month where attorneys will argue motions filed in the criminal case against 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez.

Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Clark scheduled a hearing June 21 for defense attorney H.A. Sala and prosecutor Christopher E. Dominguez to argue the motions and possibly set a new trial date.

Perez is charged with two misdemeanors stemming from her voting on a marijuana issue in which her husband, cannabis lobbyist Fernando Jara, “was receiving financial profit for his work within the County of Kern on cannabis interest,” according to court documents.

Sala has filed a motion claiming Perez is facing discrimination by the judicial system. He argues in the motion that former District Attorney Lisa Green charged Perez without taking on similar cases involving non-Hispanic politicians.

Sala said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the case.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to six months for each count, and one of the counts carries an additional potential punishment that would bar Perez from running for an elected office for four years.