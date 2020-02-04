New county text program aims to help animal owners reunite with lost pets

Kern County Animal Services is implementing a new program aimed at helping reunite animal owners with their lost pets.

The department said animal owners who’ve lost their pet can now alert KCAS by texting the word “Lost” to 555888. Pet owners will begin receiving text messages immediately that will recommend step-by-step actions that can greatly increase the chances of finding lost pets.

“Losing a pet is like losing a family member. It can be overwhelming when it first happens, but planning out a strategy is important,” KCAS said in a news release. “Helping pet owners with that strategy is precisely what this program is for.”

Once an animal owner opts in to the Text2Home program, they will immediately begin receiving periodic text messages that include links to KCAS’ shelter pets and other local animal shelter pets, Facebook and Craigslist lost and found pet pages, microchip registries and YouTube videos that illustrate best steps to take to find a lost dog or cat.

“This was an innovative idea that was the brainchild of the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, and thanks to the Petco Foundation’s support, Kern County is able to implement the same program to help get lost pets back home,” said KCAS Director Nick Cullen.

Last year, around 750 pets were returned to their owners, the department said.