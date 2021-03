BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved a new location for the coroner’s office.

The 15-year lease on McMurtrey Avenue, right down the street from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Norris Road, went into effect Tuesday.

The coroner’s office is currently located on Flower Street in East Bakersfield, next to Kern Medical. No word on when the official move will happen.