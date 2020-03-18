New coronavirus testing location in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you think you may have the coronavirus and want to get tested, starting Wednesday you’ll have one more option in Kern County.

“It’s not urgent care, it’s not a hospital, it’s a Covid-19 testing facility,” said Dr. Erickson.

It’s located in the same building as the Accelerated Urgent Care on Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway, but it has a private entrance, to avoid cross-contamination.

“We don’t want coronavirus in the hospitals, we want it here where we can contain it, isolate people and keep it away,” said Dr. Erickson.

Here is how it’ll work: The medical center will put up two big tents in front of the building. At the first tent patients who want to get tested will first get evaluated to make sure they meet the criteria.

“We’re going to look for a cough, for fever, for respiratory symptoms, ask for a history of exposure and travel history,” said Dr. Erickson. “Those are the five main points. Usually, we’re going to look for three out of the five, then we’ll send you over to the Covid testing site.”

If you don’t meet the criteria, you’ll be sent next door to the urgent care facility.

Patients who make it to the second tent will be given a wristband, a number and be asked to wait in their car while a doctor is ready to see them.

“More patients will be in and out within 40 minutes,” said Dr. Erickson. “We’re streamlined so we’ll be able to test for multiple things with little wait times, that’s why we call ourselves accelerated.”

According to Dr. Erickson, those with insurance won’t have to pay for the test. those without will get charged $55.

The testing center will be open starting tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.