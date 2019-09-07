New community center opens in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A community center project over 20 years in the making is now open and ready to welcome people looking to learn new skills and get ahead in life.

The Stan Keasling Community Center at the North Park Apartments hosted its grand opening and dedication Friday.

Self-Help CEO Tom Collishaw says the goal is to give people a space to improve their lives and develop the community.

“People need opportunity in order to improve their lives, and this will give young folks that live in North Park and older folks that live in North Park opportunity,” he said.

The center has a kitchen, a laundry roo, plus a computer lab and after-school program.

Other programs focus on health, finances and digital skills.

Collishaw says they’ve been trying to build the center since the late 1990s but had to pay off the mortgage first.