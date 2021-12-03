New coffee shop? Yup, Five-O-Two Cafe opens in Downtown Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once a pop-up coffee shop on Second Saturdays now has a permanent location and is holding its grand opening today inside of Your Wildest Dreams in Downtown Bakersfield.

Five-O-Two Cafe will be opening at 10 a.m. inside of In Your Wildest Dreams at 2819 F Street.

Owners Nancy and Marco Aguirre have had a long road to get to where they are at, but now they have a place to serve coffee to the community every day and they are excited.

“It was pretty surreal. I mean, to start as a little pop-up on Second Saturdays and now being part of In Your Wildest Dreams is pretty amazing.”

For more information about Five-O-Two Cafe, you can go to their website at fiveotwocafe.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News