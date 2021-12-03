New coffee shop? Yup, Five-O-Two Cafe opens in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once a pop-up coffee shop on Second Saturdays now has a permanent location and is holding its grand opening today inside of Your Wildest Dreams in Downtown Bakersfield.

Five-O-Two Cafe will be opening at 10 a.m. inside of In Your Wildest Dreams at 2819 F Street.

Owners Nancy and Marco Aguirre have had a long road to get to where they are at, but now they have a place to serve coffee to the community every day and they are excited.

“It was pretty surreal. I mean, to start as a little pop-up on Second Saturdays and now being part of In Your Wildest Dreams is pretty amazing.”

For more information about Five-O-Two Cafe, you can go to their website at fiveotwocafe.com.