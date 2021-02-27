New Clean City Initiative teams collect 199 bags worth of trash, remove 83 mattresses in first month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After nearly a month in operation, cleanup crews that are part of the city’s new Clean City Initiative have collected nearly 200 bags worth of trash.

The city said through Feb. 19, 199 bags of trash were collected, 83 mattresses were removed from city streets and 37 couches have been disposed of. The city launched the new cleanup teams in late January.

The teams respond to calls for service throughout the city reported through the Bakersfield Mobile app as well as provide regular cleanup of “hot spot” areas and address other community-focused cleanup efforts as directed by city staff.

The teams are from the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the California Highway Adoption Company and are funded by Measure N.