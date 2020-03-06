New civil claims filed against former deputy charged with sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three women last month filed civil claims against the county in connection with a former deputy charged with sexual assault and other misconduct.

The claims filed by the law firm of Rodriguez & Associates on behalf of the women each seek damages in excess of $10,000. A fourth claim was settled in October for $25,000, according to county records.

The women allege Michael Everett Clark either touched them against their will or otherwise acted inappropriately around them.

Clark has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies and is next due in court April 29.

Of the three new claims, one woman said Clark groped her during an arrest at her residence in February of last year, according to the document. She alleges she was then held in jail for 38 hours without food or water.

The other two recent claims were filed on behalf of women who work at a Fastrip that Clark frequently visited. They allege Clark wrote inappropriate and sexually suggestive remarks on paper, including Fastrip receipts. He continued to write these remarks despite them asking him to stop because it made them uncomfortable, the documents say.

One of the women said Clark grabbed her buttocks without her consent and made sexually suggestive comments, the documents say.

The other woman said Clark made inappropriate comments to her as he used his body to block her from getting into her car, her claim says. He also pulled her over once to make sexually suggestive comments to her and demand they “make out,” according to the document.

In another incident, Clark went behind the counter of the Fastrip and lied on the floor next to the woman as she took a nap on her lunch break while working the graveyard shift, the claim says.

The claims allege civil rights violations as well as assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy and negligence. They also say each of the women’s interactions with Clark occurred while he was in uniform or while he had his patrol vehicle.

Clark, 31 at the time, was arrested in October when a woman came forward to report he had forced himself on her, kissing and groping her, after offering her a ride home in his patrol vehicle.

In a pretext conversation set up by investigators, Clark admitted touching the woman against her will, court documents say.