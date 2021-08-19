New city grant allowing residents to invest in southeast Bakersfield community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community advocates were out in full force on Wednesday as they met to discuss project opportunities for southeast Bakersfield. A grant gifted by the California Department of Conservation is offering Kern County the opportunity to transform blighted neighborhoods there into something new, and city leadership wants the community’s input.

Bakersfield City Manager, Christian Clegg was one of dozens present at the meeting covering the Transformative Climate Communities Grant.

The grant will provide millions of dollars to Kern County and allow community members to submit proposals on neighborhood-level improvements. Clegg said he hopes the community participates so he can “make sure this is a community oriented and community driven process.”



Improvement proposals can include a variety of things from affordable housing to neighborhood parks.



Lilli Parker, Executive Director of Bakersfield Senior Center said they are asking for the communities help to “transform the community…and bring projects, on anything, whether it’s infrastructure, whether it’s for housing, whether it’s for energy.”

Two additional workshops will be held Thursday, August 19 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Senior Center to assist community members with project submissions. Proposals will be accepted until August 27.

For more information on the Transformative Climate Communities Grant, and how to submit a proposal please click here.