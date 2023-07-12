BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chick-Fil-A’s newest location in northwest Bakersfield is set to host their grand opening tomorrow, July 13.

The second location will be opening in the Northwest Promenade at 9030 Rosedale Hwy. The hours for the grand opening day are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location used to be home to a “Pier 1 Imports” store, however, the location was approved for a new Chick-Fil-A location in 2021.

Chick-fil-A needed a zoning change approved by the city council to convert the space from retail to a fast food space allowing for a drive-thru.

