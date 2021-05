BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City officials confirmed on Tuesday that a new Chase Bank is set to replace the former Marie Callender’s restaurant in East Bakersfield.

The city did not say when construction is expected to begin. Both Marie Callender’s locations in Bakersfield closed in 2019. The location on California Avenue has since reopened.

The new Chase Bank will be located on 2631 Oswell Street.