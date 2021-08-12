New Census numbers show Kern, California with meaningfully growing Hispanic populations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first meaningful batch of U-S Census data is out and among the story lines is this — we’re growing more slowly than we have in 70 years, but we are growing. And Hispanics are leading the way.

Hispanics have been gaining in terms of population percentage for years now and U.S. Census data, just out, shows that trend is continuing.

And nowhere more so than Kern County and California as a whole, where Hispanics have caught up and passed the state’s white population, and that will have very real consequences in every Californian’s life.

The U.S. in general became more diverse and more concentrated in cities over the past decade, but now we’ve reached a tipping point of sorts.

New Census data shows Hispanics are now the majority in the Golden State, displacing non-Hispanic whites, who long were dominant.

Ten years ago, whites made up 40 percent of California’s population. As of 2020, California has grown by just under 2 million people but Hispanics now comprise 39 percent of the population, edging ahead of whites, who dropped below 35 percent.

This is not idle trivia. Population numbers and the way those numbers are apportioned help determine political representation.

Camilla Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which was heavily involved in the Central Valley’s Census headcount, says Latinos need to take the next step and act.

“We know that the Latino population is growing, however we’re not seeing that representation on these elected bodies,” she said. “Kern County Board of Supervisors has one Latino representative of five. So we know that those need to change. And so we’re really glad to see the data and that we can now incorporate this data into our mapping process and it’s also matching what community members have been saying.”

Kern County has changed too both in terms of overall population — an 8 percent jump from just under 840,000 to more than 909,000 — and in terms of race and ethnicity as well. Hispanics were once in the minority but they jumped from 49 percent in 2010 to 53 percent in 2020.

The U.S. overall now has 331.4 million people, an increase of just over 7 percent — the smallest population increase since the Depression. Despite that, the percentage of Hispanics nationally increased from 16 percent in 2010 to 18.5 percent in 2020.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation is soliciting comments from the public on what they would like to see as the post-Census redistricting process moves forward. If you would like to participate, email doloreshuertafoundation.org or call 661-322-3033.