BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation has announced receipt of an additional $7 million grant from the State of California for the establishment of the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center.

The center is described as a multi-cultural community center complex, and will include a two-story headquarters for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, classrooms for art, dance, music and other activities, along with an amphitheater, a daycare center and more. The center will draw tourists and revitalize small businesses in the area, according to a release.

An artist’s rendering shows that the center will take up a 32,000 square foot building in downtown Bakersfield at 22nd and H Streets.

“The DHF is grateful for the support from the state legislature. This is critical support to bring us closer to establishing a center to expand much needed services to our region,” DHF president Dolores Huerta stated in a release. “This center is about honoring the legacy of the many communities that have built the Central Valley by establishing a center as a testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting those most in need in the region, in California, and beyond.”

