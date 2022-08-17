BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This academic school year is coming with significant changes to schedules.

A new mandate in California requires middle schools to start classes no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes can’t begin anytime before 8:30 a.m.

Some parents say the later start times are causing more harm than good.

“It’s not setting them up for real life. You don’t usually start a job at 9 or 10 in the morning. They say they need more sleep, but now all the extracurriculars are being pushed really early in the morning,” Marlo Bramwell, a parent, said. “It doesn’t make sense for parents with multiple kids to have all these staggered start times.”

The adjusted start times have forced large districts like the Kern High School District and the Bakersfield City School District to re-evaluate bus routes and schedules.

Officials across the districts are urging parents to double-check bus schedules as we kick off the new academic year.