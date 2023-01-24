BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction work is ongoing inside and outside the location of a former Hooters on Rosedale Highway as a new restaurant appears to be readying to open.

Workers were seen at the storefront on Rosedale Highway and Fairhaven Drive Monday afternoon. A sign on a glass door showed an application has been submitted to the county to sell alcohol. The name of the upcoming restaurant was listed as Brazas Latin Cuisine.

It wasn’t clear when the new business would open, but work is ongoing.

The Hooters on Rosedale Highway closed last November.