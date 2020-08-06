UPDATE: Texas Fire now 130 acres, 5% contained

UPDATE (Aug. 6, 3:30 p.m.): The Texas Fire has now grown to 130 acres and is 5 percent contained, according to the Angeles National Forest.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KGET) — A new brush fire has broken out in the Saugus area near Santa Clarita this afternoon.

The brush fire, called the Texas Fire, broke out in the area of 30568 Bouquet Canyon Road and has grown to 100 acres. It is currently 0 percent contained, according to the Angeles National Forest. The fire raced uphill and quickly grew to 100 acres and threatened structures, according to ANF.

It is not known how many structures are threatened or whether evacuations will be ordered.