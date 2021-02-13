New billboard goes up along Highway 99 seeking information for missing California City boys

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 54 days since Orson and Orrin West vanished from their California City home and a billboard posted in Bakersfield aims to get their pictures out to the public seeking their safe return.

The new billboard was spotted on southbound of Highway 99 near the Norris Road exit. It shows images of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin along with information about the reward for over $120,000.

The two boys have been missing since Dec. 21, 2020 and California City police say the family is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information on the West boys’ disappearance, you can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News