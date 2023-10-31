BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new bipartisan bill introduced by Representative David Valadao would recognize Nov. 12 as Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Awareness Day in honor of Bakersfield’s late mayor.

CJD is the disease that struck down Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall just two weeks after he was diagnosed with it in 2018.

Health officials say CJD is a rare brain disease that causes a rapid decline in a person’s cognitive health and often leads to death within a very short time, from several months to a year.

Congressman Valadao called Harvey Hall a dear friend, and said he was proud to introduce the resolution to honor Hall’s memory and raise awareness of CJD.