New beer on tap for Bakersfield Fire Department

A local brewery has a new special beer on tap to help create a new city fire museum.

Bakersfield City Fire Department Chief, Anthony Galaza was at the release celebration for the first pour Saturday at Lenghtwise Brewing Company on District Boulevard, in Southwest Bakersfield.

It’s a new blonde called “The Duece and a Half,” named after a hose used by firefighters.

It will be served at all Lengthwise breweries to benefit the Bakersfield City Firefighter Historical Society.

50% of the money from the beer sold will go towards building a brand new city fire department history museum in downtown Bakersfield.

You can get a pint of the brew for about $6 at any Lengthwise location.