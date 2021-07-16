New Bakersfield skill training center to receive $1.3 million from state budget, Salas’ office says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas announced that a local job training facility has received $1.3 million in funding.
Salas’ office says the assemblymember secured the funding as part of the state budget and will be given to the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation for the new skill center in Downtown Bakersfield.
Salas is set to present a check to the organization on Tuesday.
His office says the skill center will be used to train people for good-paying jobs in the Central Valley.