Fatburger is opening soon in Bakersfield, but first they’ll need to hire a team to serve you.

The burger shop is having a job fair at the Beale Library in Downtown Bakersfield on Aug. 22.

Fatburger is looking to fill 20 positions at the location opening in September on Oswell and Bernard streets.

The job fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beale Library located at 701 Truxtun Ave.