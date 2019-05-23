New Bakersfield assistant city manager appointed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jacqui Kitchen has been appointed the next assistant city manager of Bakersfield, according to a city news release issued Thursday.

A native of Bakersfield, Kitchen has worked as the city’s development services director since Dec. 2016, and previously was planning director.

City Manager Alan Tandy said in the release, “Jacqui brings intelligence, energy, experience, and a problem solving approach.”

As assistant city manager, Kitchen will serve as the primary staff to several council committees, work on implementing enhancements stemming from the Public Safety and Vital Services measure and assist Tandy and Assistant City Manager Chris Huot in the overall administration of the city. 

