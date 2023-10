BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new assistant presiding Judge has been selected for the Kern County Superior Court.

Judge John Lua, was selected, according to officials.

Lua succeeds Colette Humphrey who completed a four-year leadership term. Judge Lua said he’s excited for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.

Lua was appointed to the Superior Court of California in 2010 and has been assigned to the criminal division and presided over misdemeanor and felony trials.