New art project at Tehachapi prison aims to shed stigma of inmates

A new art project at a local prison, organized by the Represent Justice campaign, is aiming to change the way we perceive inmates.

At 41, Barrett Fadden will spend the rest of his life at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

He initially got in for carjacking, but his sentence was extended for possessing razor blades in prison.

He’s no stranger to the stigma of being incarcerated.

“People don’t shake your hand,” Fadden said. “After 17 years in prison, to remember what it’s like to be treated like that, you know?”

However, he hopes that perception of himself as an inmate can change.

“The stigma’s not unjustified; we’re criminals,” he said. “The only stigma that I would say is unfair is when a person comes to prison, they’re no longer valuable. Because of that stigma, it’s really hard for a person in prison to change.”

French artist JR took his most recent art project to the prison where Fadden lives. JR captured portraits of prisoners, correctional officers, and survivors of violent crime.

“(JR) says, ‘how’s it feel that 1.4 million people have seen your picture?’ I can’t even wrap my head around that,” Fadden said. “I’ve never been on social media, so it’s my first time being on the internet.”

The project aims to humanize the people behind bars.

“It’s a good feeling to know that you’re not part of the problem anymore and that at least you can walk confidently with integrity,” Fadden said. “You are a light in a dark place.”

You can see the full project on Instagram @werepjustice.

