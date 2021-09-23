New arrivals bring unique flavors to Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair favorites like Martin’s Patio and the Kern County Basque Club are missing from the grounds this year, but in their place stand a handful of trailers with television resumes.

From the ownership group of Sharky’s and OMG Ice Cream comes Boss Burger. It’s a classic American grill trailer with a heavy-hitting signature item.

“We’re as important as the ferris wheel,” owner Phil Delahoyde said. “We bring uniqueness, and things that you’re not going to get anywhere, and you can only get it for two weeks a year.”

Featured on an episode of The Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats, the trailer’s main draw is the donut burger, a patty with bacon sandwiched by a Krispy Kreme donut.

“There’s a group of people that are like ‘Dude, gotta try it,’ there’s a group that’s like ‘mehh,’ but generally, people think it’s great,” Delahoyde said.

Also new this year is Lemoine Crêperie. Owner Diana Strahan acknowledges crêpes aren’t your typical fair food, but the recipe that’s been passed through her family for generations speaks for itself.

“At first it was kind of a strawberry burrito, in our area,” Strahan said. “It took a little time, but people tried it, and they like it, and now at the Mid-State fair, I have people who were little kids, and now they’re bringing their children to have crêpes.”

Diana’s mother Elise founded Lemoine, which has also appeared on an episode of Carnival Eats, in the early 90s. The two still work together today, making fresh sweet and savory crêpes to order.