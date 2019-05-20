New alumni association connects past, present and future Drillers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s a new alumni association in town, and it was made official Saturday night.

The event kicked off at the Kern County Museum as the formation of the Bakersfield High School Association was formally announced.

It’s open to all Drillers past and present.

It was an all-alumni bash, dinner and silent auction at the museum.

17’s Maddie Janssen, a BHS alumni herself, emceed the night’s event.

The associations first project is to complete the BHS Alumni Plaza at the Kern County Museum.