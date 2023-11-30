BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Agricultural Sciences Center at Bakersfield College is set to become a three-story hub for the college’s agriculture program.

Bakersfield College students will be able to use the hub space for food production, animal and plant sciences among other courses.

“Our agricultural industry here locally competes on a global scale,” said Romeo Agbalog, with the Kern County Community College District. “So it’s incumbent upon us to, the community college, that focuses on workforce development to help provide them with a qualified, skilled trained workforce so they can continue to be competitive on that global scale, and continue to be one of the top agricultural producing counties in the country.”

The Agricultural Sciences Center will serve over 20 degrees and certificates available at Bakersfield College.

Completion of the hub is expected for fall of 2025.