UPDATE: Network issue causing online service outages at Kern County Superior Court resolved

UPDATE (2:30): KCSC said the network issue has been resolved and online services are available again.

The issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience! — Superior Court, Kern County (@SuperiorCourtKC) June 7, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court is currently experiencing a network issue that is causing outages for some online services.

The court said this may include audio streaming and online court appearances. Those with online court appearances are being advised to plan to attend in person.