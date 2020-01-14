Netflix production to cast extras for upcoming feature filmed in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A casting call has been put out in Bakersfield for extras for an upcoming feature for Netflix.

The streaming video service is looking for extras on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center located at 801 Truxtun Ave.

The casting call is for extras for the upcoming film “The Prom.” According to a description on IMDB, the film is a musical comedy by the director Ryan Murphy, the creator of “Glee,” “American Crime Story” and “Nip/Tuck.” The film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and recent Golden Globe winner Awkwafina.

Dixie Webster-Davis Casting says they are looking for men and women of all ethnicities age 18 and over. You don’t need any experience performing or acting, the company says.

The feature is filming in Bakersfield on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

You are asked to bring two forms of ID to the casting call on Jan. 19.

Call 818-755-1404 or email the casting company at DWDCasting@gmail.com for more information.