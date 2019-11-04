Nestle to temporarily lay off 614 employees in Bakersfield

Nestle USA, Inc. has announced it will be temporarily laying off hundreds of employees at its Bakersfield facility this December.

According to a WARN notice, the company will be laying off 614 employees at the site at 7301 District Blvd. between Dec. 13 and 20 as the facility undergoes factory upgrades. The employees are expected to be rehired between Jan. 6 and 13 after work is complete.

The notice came after Nestle announced in October that it would be laying off 11 employees from the site this year as part of a reorganization of its sales operation. These layoffs are expected to be permanent.