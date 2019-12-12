Nestle selling its U.S. ice cream business in $4 billion deal

Nestle announced today that it will be selling its U.S. ice cream business.

The company, which has a facility in Bakersfield, said it has reached a $4 billion agreement to sell the business to Froneri, a joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners to manage its European ice cream. The agreement would create the world’s largest ice cream market.

Once the deal goes through in early 2020, Nestle would continue to manage its ice cream businesses in Canada, Latin America and Asia.

“The creation of Froneri has been a phenomenal success. We are now making this business our global strategic partner in ice cream and are convinced that Froneri’s successful business model can be extended to the U.S. market,” said Nestle CEO Mark Schneider. “With this transaction, we are taking a decisive step towards our goal of achieving global leadership in ice cream.”

Froneri already has operations in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Israel and New Zealand.

“This is another milestone acquisition for Froneri as we drive towards becoming the world’s best ice cream company,” said CEO Ibrahim Najafi. “We’re delighted to be bringing such well-loved U.S. brands into the Froneri family.”

The move comes as Nestle is in the process of temporarily laying off 614 employees at the Bakersfield facility, located at 7301 District Blvd. That began on Dec. 13 and is expected to be completed by Dec. 20.

The employees are expected to be rehired between Jan. 6 and 13 after factory upgrades are completed. It is not clear whether the temporary layoffs have any connection to the expected upcoming sale.