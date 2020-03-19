Breaking News
Nestle partially closing Bakersfield facility, laying off 51 employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nestle is partially closing its Bakersfield facility as part of a reorganization and is laying off 51 employees, according to a WARN letter submitted to the county.

Nestle said it is reorganizing its Research and Development operations and are partially closing its facility at 7301 District Boulevard. As part of the permanent reorganization, 51 employees will be separated by May 15. 

Employees who will be affected by the separation include technicians, engineers and scientists. 

