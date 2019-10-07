Nestle announces 11 layoffs at Bakersfield site

Nestle USA, Inc. and the Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company have announced a few upcoming layoffs in Bakersfield as Nestle reorganizes its sales operation.

Eleven employees from the 7301 District Blvd. site will lose their jobs, with the separations starting on Nov. 15 and possibly lasting through December.

Half of the affected positions consist of merchandisers. Other affected positions include delivery drivers and pre-sales representatives.

Nestle said the facility will not be closed and no other layoffs are planned at the facility, which employs more than 800 people.