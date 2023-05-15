BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fight the sweltering heat on Saturday with an ice cold juice or smoothie as Nekter Juice Bar celebrates its grand opening at Riverlakes Village with drinks at reduced prices and a chance to win free juice for a year.

The first 100 guests will get bags filled with coupons, cleanse bags and tumblers. Sixteen-ounce smoothies and juices (limit two per person) will be sold for $2 with Banana Berry Burst and Orange Crush smoothie and The Buzz (carrot, orange, lemon and ginger) and The Greenie (kale, spinach, parsley, celery, cucumber, lemon and red apple) juice flavors available.

A raffle will be held for a chance to win free juice for a year — one 16 oz. drink a week — or a cleanse supply with six bottles of Classic detox and six bottles of Celery detox.

Even if you don’t win the raffle, sipping a cold drink on a day with temperatures pushing the upper 90s feels like an achievement in itself. The shop is located at 4420 Coffee Road and open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.