BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspicious death has a Bakersfield neighborhood unsettled and residents afraid for their safety.

A body was dug up by deputies right beside a row of homes in East Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

It all started with a tip that a human limb was sticking out of the ground.

This neighborhood on East California Avenue, just west past Mt Vernon Avenue, is known to be an unsafe part of town, according to the people that live here.

“I’ve always never felt secure about this area,” Jacqueline Canseco Reyes a neighbor said. “It’s not a safe area at all, especially at nights we hear gunshots sometimes.”

Jacqueline Canseco Reyes’ family has been living in the area for more than 20 years, directly across from where the body was found buried in the field.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip about a human limb sticking out of the ground and when deputies investigated they found a body buried in the plot. According to the sheriff’s office, the body was discovered inside a sunken hole that used to be a homeless encampment.

The body had heavy trauma, charred from a fire. The victim’s gender has not yet been identified and it’s unknown how this person died, whether they were burned alive or killed and then torched and buried in an attempt to hide the remains.

“There’s definitely a lot of homeless people that like to camp out around the area,” Reyes said. “It’s a few steps away from where I live and it’s disturbing that someone could hide a body in that field.”

Reyes says a fire broke out about a month ago in the same area the body was found.

“It was a really big fire,” Reyes said. “It was definitely the size of a house. It was big enough to catch the trees on fire.”

The sheriff’s office is calling it a mysterious death and asks if you have information to call it in or call the secret witness number at 322-4040.