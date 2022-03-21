BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We reported three weeks ago Bakersfield police discovered two people dead inside a home on H Street in Central Bakersfield. BPD labelling the deaths suspicious.



Two people found dead in their home. Neighbors said they were seen often getting their newspaper or coming in and out of their home.

“We’ve seen her come out and do whatever she did at nighttime and then we didn’t see her anymore,” Marlene Ramos a neighbor said. “They were no problem, they were always quiet, I don’t know what happened.”

Neighbors are suspicious about their deaths. Then suddenly, they weren’t seen anymore but there was this.

“You can obviously smell them. I saw the crows going around, like in a circle, right here,” Ramos said. “We seen it, all of us but we didn’t know until the cops came and took them.. I say about a good month.. and she was already dead dead, real dead.”

BPD declined to answer our questions and the corner hasn’t released the identities of the two people yet. Now, neighbors also said they’ve seen people break into the home.

“Two mornings we’ve seen people come out,” Diane Coker a neighbor said. “I called the police one day, they had a clear tub, a big plastic tub, full of stuff, so I called the police but the guy was gone and then they did it again the next morning.”