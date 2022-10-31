BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 15-year-old David Lopez III, said a madman killed their son last Friday in East Bakersfield.

The family said he was killed in cold blood and they want justice but the man who fired the fatal shot said there’s another side to the story.

It isn’t just Austin French who said the killing was self-defense. A number of neighbors 17 News talked to said trouble has been brewing on Pacific Street for more than a year.

28-year-old Austin French is accused of killing David Lopez III during a neighborhood dispute on Friday evening.

The Lopez’s said their son was killed in cold blood but in a jailhouse interview, French says he was on his own property defending his father and his pregnant friend.

“I didn’t want my friends to get harmed and they’ve harmed people before,” Austin French the suspect in David Lopez’s death said. “I regret it now and I’ll regret it the rest of my life. I never wanted this to happen.”

We’ve been trying to reach the Lopez family all day. We went to their home, we emailed and Facebook messaged them. We got no response.

“When they moved in that’s when everything went bad. We can never go outside because of them,” French said.

That was the backdrop for what happened Friday.

“I got a call from my friend and she was very frantic,” French said. “She was all like ‘Help me help me’. I went outside and I heard a bunch of screaming and yelling. Some people got in a car, drove at me and jumped out with weapons. One of them smacked me in the face. One of them had a weapon to the left of me… and that’s when all hell broke loose.”

The weapon was a pipe. Miranda Lopez says on her GoFundMe post, French is a ‘madman’ and her son was killed protecting his sisters and herself but neighbors and friends of French say otherwise.

“I absolutely believe it was self-defense,” Magane Provence a French family friend said. “I’ve read their GoFundMe where they say that he was just a madman that attacked them. That’s completely not Austin. He’s not a violent person like that. There’s so much more to the story and I feel like every bit of that needs to be brought to light before people pass judgment on what happened.”

In our investigation, Austin French has no criminal record.

“My soul feels sincerely sorry that that young man lost his life,” French said. “I’m going to have to remember this the rest of my life. I made a mistake but I’m a human being everyone mistakes I don’t know what to tell you. I wish this would have never happened. This is a nightmare.”

French’s arraignment in court will be Tuesday at 3 p.m.