Neighborhood parade celebrates 2nd birthday for son of two local nurses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A community celebrated a boy’s special birthday Saturday morning.

Dozens of cars and colorful signs flooded Bryson Vega’s neighborhood so he could have a wonderful 2nd birthday.

His parents, who are both nurses, faced a very difficult decision when the coronavirus pandemic began. As frontline workers, they decided it was best to isolate from their son as they worked to treat COVID-19 patients.

Family, friends and loved ones began their birthday parade ride from the Park at River Walk to his neighborhood where Hall Ambulance, police officers and firefighters went by to wish Bryson a happy birthday.