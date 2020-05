BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local World War II veteran had a birthday celebration fit for a hero.

Jim McAdams celebrated his 94th birthday Thursday afternoon.

His neighbor Bobby Wittman organized a parade to make sure McAdams knows how much he’s cared for.

“I’m overwhelmed,” McAdams said, “nothing like this has ever happened to me before.”

Despite the need to stay apart, McAdams says he knows it’s only temporary.

“We’ll beat the virus and we’ll all be back together again.”