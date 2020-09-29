Neighbors don’t believe toddler shot woman, said man grabbed gun and left

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is fighting for her life after deputies say a toddler accidentally shot her Sunday morning.

“Blood everywhere” is how witnesses described the scene of the shooting that happened at Springwood Courts Apartment in Oildale. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2-year-old boy found a handgun in the apartment and fired it, hitting his mother’s cousin.

But some neighbors believe otherwise.

April Kolstad, who heard screaming and rushed to help, said her mother found a handgun on the stairs near their door. A man they didn’t recognize grabbed the gun, ran to his car and drove away.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation is ongoing and they’re trying to find out who owns the weapon. For now, officials are reporting this was an accident, a case of improper gun storage.

Kolstad, however, doesn’t think the child fired the shot. And a sheriff’s crime prevention specialist is also confused.

“You wouldn’t think that a child has strength enough to pull a trigger,” Elvie Martinez said. “I’m at a loss, I don’t know how that could possibly happen.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.