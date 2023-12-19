BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Water releases at Isabella Dam will be reduced to allow repairs at a power plant at the base of the dam, the Army Corps of Engineers said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it approved the plant’s operator, Isabella Partners, request to reduce water levels so crews can perform maintenance at the plant. A conduit that was damaged during water releases earlier in the year is set to be repaired, officials said.

Water release was also reduced in June when the Army Corps of Engineers was investigating the source of a vibration within the power plant.

Releases this time would drop from around 600 cubic feet per second to 25 cubic feet per second causing concerns of fish populations downstream.

According to SVJ Water, the owner the power plant Isabella Partners, has agreed to postpone the work to look for ways to protect fisheries downstream.

The Army Corps of Engineers tells 17 News the impact of reducing flows would be “less than significant.”