BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly all of Kern County is now in exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Today’s update shows that all of Kern County is in the highest-intensity category except for the eastern edge of the county, which remains in the extreme drought category. Nearly all of the state is in either extreme drought or exceptional drought.

An exceptional drought is defined by the Drought Monitor as the following: