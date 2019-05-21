Nearly a week after reported missing, no new developments in McFarland city manager’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been nearly a week since McFarland City Manager John Wooner has been reported missing and Bakersfield police said Monday, there are no new developments in Wooner’s disappearance.

Wooner was last seen on May 14, visiting a gravesite at Hillcrest Cemetery in East Bakersfield.

McFarland mayor Manuel Cantu has publicly pleaded for Wooner’s safe return. Community members have been praying for Wooner at church.

Wooner was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants.

He was driving a silver Dodge Durango with California license plate #1390353

Anyone with information on Wooner’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.